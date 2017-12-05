SHC says no need of fresh entry test for medical college admissions

KARACHI : The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday issued verdict against holding of fresh entry test for admission in the government-run medical colleges of the provinces and quashed the notification of Sindh government in this regard.

The apex court in the previous hearing had already suspended operation of the notification of Sindh government to conduct fresh entry test for admission in the government-run medical colleges of the province.

The constitutional petition number 7852/ 2017 was filed by Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor and a candidate for admission in medical college against the government decision to cancel the results of NTS tests for admissions in the government-run medical colleges and universities of Sindh province.

The petitioner had prayed to declare the government notification dated 11/11/2017 for cancelling the NTS results for admissions in government-run medical colleges and universities as null and void.

The petitioners making the province of Sindh through secretary health department, NTS through its CEO and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) through its Chairman respondents, had submitted that the NTS is reputed company involved in providing services for conducting various examinations, tests, screening processes for the government and other institutions. The petitioners had denied the allegations of entry paper leak and said that the impugned notification was issued without lawful authority is liable to be declared as null and void.

They had prayed that petitioner Haziq Khursheed is entitled to be given admission in medical college/ university in accordance with the result of the NTS entry test, requesting the apex court to declare that no fresh test is required.

They had also prayed to declare that the test results of the entry test for MBBS and BDS for session 2017-18 are valid and liable to be acted upon. They requested to restrain the respondents or their agents from conducting any other entry test for MBBS and BDS Session 2017-18.

However, the apex court on Tuesday quashed the notification of the Sindh government regarding holding of a fresh entry test.

Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor greeted the court decision and termed it the victory of truth and justice. He said it is also the victory of merit. He said corruption mafia wants to destroy merit in Sindh province. He said Pasban is committed to fight for the rights of people and it has been raising a strong voice against injustice form the very first day. He congratulated the students, and also their parents, who have passed the entry test for admissions in medical colleges.

