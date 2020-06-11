SHC reserves verdict on terror convict’s appeal

The Sindh High Court reserved its verdict on a plea challenging the sentence awarded to a man, Nasrullah, convicted for facilitating terrorists. During the hearing, special public prosecutor Sajib Mehboob Shaikh informed a two-member bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Mubeen Lakho, that Rangers had conducted a raid in Urdu Bazaar in April, 2017, to arrest terrorists from banned outfit Jundallah, to whom Nasrullah had rented his house. Presenting his final arguments, the prosecutor said that four Rangers personnel were injured and as many terrorists killed during the raid. He maintained that since it had been proven that Nasrullah had rented his house to the terrorists, the sentence meted out to him by the trial court was in accordance with the law. The court reserved its verdict on the plea and adjourned the hearing. According to the police, a trial court had sentenced Nasrullah to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs1 million. At another hearing, the court issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, home secretary, transport secretary and other relevant authorities, seeking their replies on a plea contesting the ban on Qingqi rickshaws during the lockdown in Sindh.