SHC resents non-presence of IO

Money laundering case

Karachi

The National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor on Friday informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that efforts were underway to shift the investigation of money laundering case to Islamabad. The SHC resumed the case hearing on the bail pleas of suspects in the case including, Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and OMNI group Head Anwar Majeed.

The bench showed resentment over non-presence of investigation officer (IO) in the case. “The case will not be adjourned, ask IO to appear before the court with immediate effect,” the court directed authorities concerned.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the record of the case has been provided to the NAB by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

