SHC rejects Wassan’s appeal

Staff Reporter

Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur bench upheld the Election Tribunal (ET) verdict of disqualification of PPP leader Manzoor Hussain Wassan for contesting the general elections 2018.

A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court, comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, after hearing the appeal of Manzoor Wassan, upheld the verdict of his disqualification.

Manzoor Wassan was disqualified for contesting election by the ET for not mentioning his Iqama (work permit) in his nomination papers.Shahnawaz Talpur, a rival candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for Khairpur’s PS- 27 seat had challenged the nomination papers of Wassan.

Share on: WhatsApp