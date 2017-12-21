SHC rejects KDA officers’ bail in illegal allotment, China-cutting case

KARACHI : The Sindh High Court on Thursday rejected bails of more than 15 workers of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) including officers in illegal allotment and China-cutting case of Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s 300 plots.

The accused were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the court. The counsels of the suspects took the stance that their clients are educated individuals and not involved in this illegal activity.

Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh remarked that China-cutting is being practiced in the city, if these persons are innocent then who should be held responsible. The court is well aware of the fact that people get employed at high posts after doing matric, the chief justice commented.

It is worth mentioning here that prime suspect Feroz Bengali tried to escape the SHC in his counsel’s car but the NAB authorities foiled his attempt. KDA anti-encroachment in-charge Irfan Yousafzai is also among the accused.

Orignally published by INP