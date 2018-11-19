SHC pursues record of private schools’ fee rise since 2005

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought record from the director general of private schools regarding fee hike during last 13 years.

While hearing the contempt of court proceedings against private schools over non-compliance of the court orders, the SHC bench also sought details of private schools that increased fee without the approval of the Sindh government.

The larger bench hearing the case comprised Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ashraf Jehan.

“The schools have increased the fee despite court orders. Parents are facing hardships in its wake,” the bench observed. The court, while questioning the lawyer of private schools, also inquired about implementation on the previous court orders.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the lawyer, “Do you want us to indict the managements of private schools violating court orders?”

The court also quoted a petition saying that administration of schools were seeking fee of two to three months in advance, thus adding to financial plights of parents.

The SHC bench remarked that additional fee charged by private schools from children should be readjusted.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until December 3.

During the hearing on Nov 12, the court had expressed displeasure and issued contempt notices to the four schools and DG private schools for noncompliance with the court orders. Replying to a question, the DG private schools had claimed before the court that the record of schools’ fee structure lost in rains.

