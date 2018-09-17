SHC orders stock reps to deposit differential enhanced

Staff Reporter

Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the stock representatives to deposit differential enhanced and actual amount of IT charges to Nazir of the court.

In a notification issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said that the first hearing of the injunction application was held on Monday and the court allowed PSX’s legal counsel to present its view a the very first hearing.

“The court did not grant interim injunction as requested by the plaintiffs and plaintiffs, who have not yet selected the packages offered by PSX, were asked to deposit IT charges at revised rats with the Nazir of court to the extent of the amount that has been enhanced,” the PSX said.

“The pre-revision charges will continue to be paid to PSX and the ten plaintiffs who have already selected the relevant package will continue to pay the full amount of the revised IT charges to PSX,” it added.

Around 93 brokers / Trading Right Entitlement Certificate (TREC) holders of PSX have filed a civil suit in the SHC against PSX for declaration, damages amounting to Rs500 million and permanent injunction.

In the suit, the plaintiffs have challenged the revision in IT service charges, which were approved by the boar and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). These charges were notified by PSX notice dated June 04, 2018 and have become effective from July 01, 2018.

