SHC orders Sindh govt to devise arms’ licences policy

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the provincial government to devise policy for issuance of prohibited and non-prohibited arms licences, ARY News reported.

Hearing a petition, the court said federal government’s ban on automatic arms licences was no more effective. The Sindh government now had authority to allow extension in licence period or order its issuance.

Additional advocate general told the court that Sindh Arms Rules had already been formed. The court directed him to enact new policy in the light of Pakistan Arms Ordinance and Sindh Arms Rules.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp