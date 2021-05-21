SHC orders Rs25,000 allowance for PhD holders

The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered on Friday that all PhD degree holders be given a monthly allowance of Rs25,000.

The high court gave this order on a petition filed by Dr Liaquat Ali Abro.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the Sindh chief secretary to forward a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah within 15 days’ time for grant of a Rs25,000 monthly allowance to all government employees holding a PhD degree.

It further instructed that PhD holders working in different departments should be treated on the same footing.

The petitioner complained about disparities in PhD allowances saying some PhD holders are being given a Rs25,000 monthly allowance while the others Rs10,000.

A state counsel admitted that PhD holders working in universities get a Rs25,000 allowance while other government employees a Rs10,000 PhD allowance.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered on Friday that all PhD degree holders be given a monthly allowance of Rs25,000.The high court gave this order on a petition filed by Dr Liaquat Ali Abro.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the Sindh chief secretary to forward a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah within 15 days’ time for grant of a Rs25,000 monthly allowance to all government employees holding a PhD degree.

It further instructed that PhD holders working in different departments should be treated on the same footing.

The petitioner complained about disparities in PhD allowances saying some PhD holders are being given a Rs25,000 monthly allowance while the others Rs10,000.

A state counsel admitted that PhD holders working in universities get a Rs25,000 allowance while other government employees a Rs10,000 PhD allowance.