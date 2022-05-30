SHC orders removal of IGP Kamran Fazl for duty failure

Directs to production of ‘missing girl’ Dua on June 3

The Sindh High Court on Monday expressed his distrust over the performance of Sindh Inspector General of Police Kamran Fazal and ordered the authorities concerned to remove him from the post over his failure to discharge duties.

The court issued an interim decision over non-production of Dua Zehra by the IGP for hearing of a petition against her alleged abduction and asked the establishment division secretary to launch an inquiry against him.

“Let an action be initiated against you for disobeying the orders,” the court addressed Kamran Fazal in its decision and directed the establishment division secretary to review whether Kamran Fazal was eligible for the post of IGP. “We leave this matter to the administration. A competent person should be given the charge of IGP,” said the high court in its decision. The court summoned Kamran Fazal in person with affidavit on next hearing, asking the DIG of Crime Investigation Agency to ensure recovery of Dua Zehra and produce her at 10:30am on June 3 next.

A copy of the court decision was ordered to be sent to the offices of chief secretary and establishment secretary each. A two-member SHC bench, led by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, issued the decision. On the occasion, Advocate General of Sindh pleaded with the high court to grant one-week time to which the court replied: “You can avoid action if you produce the girl on Friday. If the girl is not produced on Friday, show-cause will be issued and action will be initiated.”

Meanwhile, IGP Kamran Fazal said while talking to media after hearing of the case that raids were being carried out everywhere for recovery of Dua Zehra.

“All provinces are cooperating for the recovery of the girl. We will intensify our efforts and try our best to produce Dua Zehra in the court,” he vowed.