SHC orders re-probe of Baldia factory carnage

KARACHI : The Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the formation of joint investigation team (JIT) to reinvestigate the Baldia Town factory carnage that killed a large number of labourers in 2012.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Iqbal Kalhoroo and Justice KK Agha announced the ruling while hearing a petition seeking a renewed investigation into the deadly accident.

The high court has ordered the Sindh government to submit a report on implementation of the verdict within two weeks.

It also ordered re-opening of 65 cases shut under A class law. The court also sought report on compensation amount paid to the families of the victims.

The bench also recommended the appointment of a monintoring judge in the case. The high court announced the verdict after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on May 12, 2018, issued an order directing the SHC to decide the case within three months.

The petition was filed by Iqbal Kazmi requesting the court to form a judicial commission to investigate the case while federation and court assistants also backed the demand.

After hearing arguments of all parties, the SHC had reserved verdict in the case.

Nearly 259 people burnt to death after a horrific blaze erupted in the garment factory in September 2012. The government formed a JIT to thoroughly investigate the matter, which had later made startling revelations.