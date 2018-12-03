SHC orders private schools to reimburse increase in fees

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered private schools to restore the fee structure in place on September 20, 2017 and reimburse any fees they may have charged from parents in excess of it.

Non compliance with the order will lead to contempt of court proceedings, the court warned. It also ordered private schools to cease and desist from the practice of collecting of three months’ worth of fees in one go.

The court also ordered private schools’ management to submit any financial details they had previously submitted to the Registrar of the Supreme Court.

