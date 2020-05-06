SHC orders preparation of SOPs over pillion riding at the earliest

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar got enraged over police and Sindh government during the hearing on a petition against ban on pillion riding on Wednesday. He said Laws are made for man, man is not made for law told the provincial government immediately prepare SOPs to resolve the issue. The Sindh government should enact legislation so that ordinary citizens do not face any difficulties, said Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. He asked, Howsome one would go to hospital during an emergency? Adding, Has Sindh government parked ambulances outside every house in case of emergency? He further enquired Has such a system been set up in the province that if you call, an ambulance will come immediately? Justice Mazhar said Police and security forces are roaming the city despite the ban on pillion riding. Did the government think before banning double riding? He said, “We also take to the streets every day to see how many people are violating the forces. Someone with heart disease can’t even go to the hospital on a motorbike if he doesn’t even have a car? Sindh government has given nothing to the people of the province except lockdown: Umair Ali Anjum, Convener News Action Committee Pakistan Ministers who have banned pillion riding for journalists were being chased by journalists for coverage, the journalist said. Some journalists with meager salaries go for coverage on pillion riding, saidAnjum.Howsome one would go to hospital during an emergency? Adding, Has Sindh government parked ambulances outside every house At the conclusion of the hearing on Wednesday Justice Mazhar said people should not be abused.