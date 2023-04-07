SHC orders govt to release funds for floodwater drainage

Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench Sukkur on Thursday ordered the government to provide funds to SCARP for drainage of floodwater.During hearing of the case Advocate Ghulam Shabbir Shar informed the court that floodwater of the last year still standing in Thari Mirwah and Faiz Ganj talukas of Khairpur district.Project Director salinity control and reclamation programme (SCARP) in a report demanded provision of funds for drainage of the floodwater.” Water drains will be built on both sides of the river for the drainage of rainwater,” PD Project Director salinity control and reclamation programme (SCARP) said.

The drains will be completed within three months after approval of the scheme from the government, he said.“We have only three months before rainfall,” Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput observed.The court ordered the government to release required funds for the scheme and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 27.