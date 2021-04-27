SHC orders freezing CM, cabinet members’ salary over pension delay

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed to stop salary of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, cabinet members and other government functionaries over delaying pension to the retired employees.

The two-member Sukkur bench of the SHC heard a case regarding a delay being made in the payment of pension to retired employees of the market committee.

The counsel of the pensioners pleaded that despite repeated court orders, the government has refused to release the pension of retired employees.

The court expressed its annoyance over the lack of implementation on its orders and directed that the cabinet members would not get their salaries unless the retired employees receive their dues.

Besides the cabinet members and chief minister, the court also stopped the salary of chief secretary Sindh, secretary agriculture and secretary finance and adjourned the proceedings for May 11.

In February, the double bench of the Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, on Wednesday heard the petition of pensioners seeking immediate release of their pensions.

During the hearing, the SHC remarked that the court will pass an order to freeze the salary of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah if the pensions of govt employees were not released till February 16.

The court will also pass an order to stop the salary of the principal secretary to CM Sindh, the double bench of the Sindh High Court remarked.