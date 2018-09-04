SHC orders election commission to submit reply in PPP leaders’ Iqama case

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the provincial election commission to submit its response in the Iqama (work permit) case against key members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The high court was hearing the petition filed against the PPP leaders Faryal Talpur, Manzoor Wasan, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sohail Anwar Siyal and others for allegedly holding work permit of a foreign country.

The petition contended that Iqama holders can not part take in presidential elections, therefore, all such politicians must be barred from casting their vote in presidential polls.

SHC expressed displeasure over the delay in submission of a rejoinder from the ECP with regards to the case.

The provincial election commission informed the court that the entire staff is occupied in the presidential elections, considering that, a duration of 10 days should be granted to the commission to submit a response before the court.

On which, the court approved seven-day time period for submission of reply.The chief election commissioner will be summoned if the commission does not comply with the orders, the bench warned.

The court adjourned the hearing after directing all respondents and provincial election commission to submit their responses.

Today, members of national and all four provincial assemblies are casting their votes in the presidential polls to elect the 13th President of Pakistan.—NNI

