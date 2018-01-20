SHC orders action against CTD DSP, others in illegal detention case

The Sindh High Court on Friday ordered departmental action against Counter Terrorism Department DSP Abdul Hafeez Junejo and other officials for their involvement in illegal detention and filing fake cases against citizens.

The court has summoned a report from Sindh IG, A D Khawaja in its next hearing on the case that what action has been taken against the concerned CTD authorities, and have cases been filed against them. In the petition before the SHC, it is stated that the CTD officials illegally detained Khanzada, Syed Waqas Hussain, and Aziz Gul. A judicial magistrate recovered them in a raid as directed by a session court.

The petition said that rather than releasing the citizens, terror charges were filed against them, and without informing the court their physical remand was taken by the authorities. The chief justice has also taken notice of the case. The case was adjourned till January 24.—INP

