SHC moved to formulate judicial commission on PK-8303 crash

Various lawyers have approached Sindh High Court on Saturday seeking a cease and desist order on further investigations of PIA’s PK-8303 crash. The lawyers demand a judicial commission to probe the matter rather than leaving it to the authorities who they claim are party to the incident and hence can’t be impartial. A formal request submitted to the high court maintains that past probes into aircrash incidents were shoved under the carpet and their reports remain under lock and key till this day. The application maintains that the board investigating the incident is partial to the civil aviation authority (CAA) hence their ruling on the matter can’t be deemed fair and without agenda. The application also claims that several pilots have come forth and expressed their views on the matter saying that the case will be made against the deceased pilot and he will be made the escape goat to save others who might be involved.