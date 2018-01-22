SHC moved against Rao Anwar for allegedly killing 250 people in fake shootouts

ISLAMABAD: A petition seeking an inquiry against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar for allegedly killing around 250 innocent people in staged encounters was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday.

Advocate Muzamil Mamtaz Meo Rajput filed the petition, naming Sindh Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police (East) and Rao Anwar as respondents.

The petition alleges the police officer, who has come under fire for alleged extrajudicial murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah, killed many innocent people in fake encounters, but hardly few complaints surfaced against him as the legal heirs of those killed didn’t seek any action against him out of fear of persecution at the hand of the police.

Those who dared approach higher authorities for legal action against the police officer were not paid any heed, it states.

The petitioner wondered why Anwar was never transferred from Malir district despite serious allegations levelled against him.

Orignally published by INP