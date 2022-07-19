SHC makes Dania Shah party in Aamir Liaquat autopsy case

Karachi: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday approved the request of Dania Shah, the third wife of deceased televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat, to be made a party in the case regarding his autopsy and ordered the relevant parties to prepare for it.

Dania, who filed for divorce shortly before Aamir Liaquat’s death, requested the high court to conduct his post-mortem in front of the SHC bench comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Kausar Sultana Hussain.

During the hearing, Dania Shah’s mother came to the rostrum and said that Aamir Liaquat’s wife had the right to know the cause of death.

“My daughter was Aamir Liaquat’s wife. Aamir Liaquat Hussain was such a great personality, the cause of death should be known,” she stated before the court.

Dania’s request came during a hearing regarding Liaquat’s post-mortem examination, wherein the lawyer of Aamir Liaquat’s family, Zia Awan, stated that no injury was found during the medical examination and that his children did not want the post-mortem.

The court granted the request to make Dania Shah a party and ordered the parties to prepare for the case.

