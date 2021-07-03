SHC lifts suspension of TikTok PTA to decide plea against app

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Sindh High Court ended the suspension of popular video-sharing application TikTok on Friday, three days after it ordered that public access to the app be blocked for “spreading immorality and obscenity” in the country.

The court issued these directives while hearing a petition filed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

The PTA had contended in its plea that its version was not heard in the last court hearing, adding that the authority had already taken up the application of the complainant and measures were afoot to address the concerns raised in the complaint.

The SHC on June 28 had directed the PTA to suspend access to TikTok till July 8. In Friday’s hearing, the court directed the PTA to conclude hearing the complaint filed by a citizen against immoral content being shared on TikTok expeditiously.