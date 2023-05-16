SHC issues notices over petition against arrest of PTI’s Ali Zaidi

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Sindh Home Department, I.G. Sindh, and other concerned authorities against the arrest of Ali Zaidi the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Province Sindh Chapter.

According to media details, the SHC taking action over a plea submitted by the wife of Ali Zaidi, summoned reply from the respondents within two weeks.

Petitioner Yasmeen Zaidi, Ali Zaidi’s wife, pleaded to the high court to order the provincial government and the Sindh Police to release Ali Zaidi.

According to the petition “Ali Zaidi was illegally detained on May 09”, and it further claims that “The constitution of Pakistan allows right to peaceful protest to each citizen of the country”,

Sindh Home Department, I.G. Sindh Police and others were made party in the petition.

Police arrested several PTI leaders including PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi who were protesting against arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

Protests erupted in several cities of the country after Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. PTI announced protests across the country following the arrest of its chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.