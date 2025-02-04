SHC issues notices on ASI promotion policy challenge

Sindh High Court (SHC) Constitutional Bench has issued notices to IG Sindh, DIG Admin, and other parties over a petition filed by six Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) from Karachi, challenging the mandatory training course for promotions in the Sindh Police.

The court has directed the police officials and other respondents to submit their replies within four weeks. Justice KK Agha emphasized the importance of professional training, stating that officers should complete upper courses for police upgradation. Petitioners, represented by Advocate Kamran Shehzad Siddiqui, argued that they have been serving in the Sindh Police since 2016 and that the promotion policy change is unfair. Karachi Zone has 3,327 Sub-Inspector posts, but 2,873 are currently filled, leaving 454 vacant.

On January 3, IG Sindh made the upper course mandatory for ASI promotions, a move petitioners claim violates police rules. In contrast, 9 ASIs were promoted in the Hyderabad Zone without completing the course, indicating discriminatory treatment against Karachi police personnel. The petition requests the court to nullify the IG Sindh’s notification, arguing that the course requirement is arbitrary and unfairly applied.