SHC issues notices for alleged encroachment

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

In a matter of alleged encroachment on a graveyard in Latifabad taluka of Hyderabad, the Sindh High Court has issued notices to the respondents here Friday. The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of justice Khadim Hussain M Shaikh and justice Mehmood A Khan summoned the officials along with the relevant record for February 13 hearing.

The officials include Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Municipal Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Assistant Commissioner Latifabad and In Charge Anti Encroachment Cell.—APP