SHC issues notice on petition seeking whereabouts of Shahid Pasha

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the provincial home secretary and officials of the law enforcement agencies on a petition seeking whereabouts of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Shahid Pasha.

Pasha’s wife has taken the provincial chiefs of the Rangers and police, additional IG of the Counter-Terrorism Department and New Town SHO to the court over “illegal confinement” of her husband.

She submitted in her petition that the law enforcement agencies intercepted Pasha near the National Stadium on December 15 when he was returning home from the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad.

The petitioner said the personnel whisked away her spouse along with his driver. The driver was released later but her husband was not released yet, she added.

She pleaded with the judges to issue directives for the law enforcement officials to release her husband.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had granted bail to Pasha in two cases pertaining to an incendiary speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain on Aug 22, last year.

Pasha was booked along with other party leaders by the Artillery Maidan police for listening to and facilitating Altaf’s provocative speech outside the Karachi Press Club on August 22, 2016.

Orignally published by INP