SHC issues contempt notice to KE, NEPRA officials

Unannounced load-shedding

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued a contempt of court notice to K-Electric CEO Tayyab Tareen, National Elec-tric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tariq Sadozi and others over unan-nounced loadshedding in the port city

Hearing a petition filed by a resident, Karamat Ali, that referred to a 2017 judgment by the SHC declaring unan-nounced loadshedding as ‘unlawful’, the ap-peal stressed that the recent ‘fault’ at Bin Qasim power station demonstrated that the power utility had not improved its capability.

A contempt notice was also issued to Vice-Chairman of NEPRA Syed Mansoorul Haq and the chief operating officer-distribution and head of distribution of KE.

On Monday, Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi revealed that over 60 people died due to the heatwave in Kara-chi. Quoting relatives of the deceased, he said that the number of bod-ies in their mortuaries in Korangi area has tri-pled, while in Sohrab Goth, the flow has doubled since Saturday – the day the heatwave hit the metropolis.

Karachi to swelter till Thursday, says Met department He told media that more than 160 bodies have been reported at the two mortuaries, with the relatives of 60 claiming heatstroke to be the cause of death.

In 2015, civil society had petitioned the high court that over 1,000 persons had died and 40,000 others had suf-fered heat-strokes dur-ing the heatwave. They claimed K-E had failed to provide an uninter-rupted power supply that could have eased the suffering of the citizens.