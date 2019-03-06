SHC hears plots case against former D.G. KDA

Staff Reporter

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau to submit report in court about evidence against former Director General KDA Nasir Abbas in a case of illegal allotment of plots.

The bench ordered the NAB investigation officer and case officer to appear before the court on April 11 along with the case record.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that Karachi Development Authority’s D.G. Nasir Abbas and other accused were selling government plots with forged lease documents.

He claimed the NAB has gathered key evidence against the accused.

