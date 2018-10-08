SHC hears plea to shift Naqeebullah Murder case

KARACHI : Sindh High Court on Monday heard plea to shift Naqeebullah Murder Case to another court.

Investigation Officer of the case informed the court that former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar has changed his residence, he is not even receiving court’s summons.

Rao Anwar has shifted to an unknown place from Malir Cantt, IO told the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 29.

On August 06, Sindh High Court heard plea to shift Naqeebullah Murder case to another court from ATC.

During hearing Faisal Siddiqui, the advocate of the grieved party said that ATC approved bails of former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar despite case was under trial.

He pleaded SHC to shift the case to another court from ATC, as his client is not satisfied with performance in the case.

