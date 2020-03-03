SHC hears plea for action against masks hoarders

Staff Reporter The Sindh High Court heard a petition on Monday seeking public awareness campaign on novel coronavirus outbreak and crackdown against hoarders of masks and medicines. The Sindh high court bench issued notice to the government of Sindh and provincial health department and summoned reply on March 06. “What is the problem when the masks are available in the market,” the bench asked the petitioner. “The prices of medicines for the disease have soared,” the counsel of petitioner replied. The petitioner sought a public awareness campaign over the coronavirus disease by the government and other concerned agencies.