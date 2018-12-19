SHC hears petition on security of Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought a copy of the Supreme Court decision regarding “VVIP” security while hearing a case pertaining to security of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (BBZ). Earlier, the apex court had ordered withdrawing security from people who were provided security by the government.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh remarked that providing protection and security is the responsibility of the state. The counsel of Bhutto contended before the court that they are not demanding security for every person. “Tell me, how many police personnel have been posted for Bilawal Bhutto’s security?

