SHC hears petition on dividing City into seven autonomous states

Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Aqeel Abbasi has remarked that Karachi’s population has exceeded 20 million while there is limit across the world for mega cities only with 5 million people. Karachi has been ruined on the pretext of “Mini Pakistan.”

People are after killing each other in this city. The petitioner has in the petition was of the view that since the population of the Karachi city has exceeded 20 million and hence it would be sane to divide this city into seven autonomous states.

The single bench comprising Justice Abbasi passed these remarks during the hearing of a constitutional petition on dividing Sindh in seven autonomous states.

He issued notices to the Sindh provincial government (Interim government), Sindh Chief Secretary, Karachi Commissioner and other respondents to file their comments, responses until July 5 on how Karachi could be divided on administrative grounds.—NNI

