SHC grants protective bail to Jam Shoro as NAB issues his arrest warrants

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday has issued arrest warrants of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member of provincial assembly Jam Khan Shoro.

According to details, special teams of anti-corruption watchdog have been formed for Shoro’s arrest.

Following the warrants, PPP leader approached Sindh High Court (SHC) for protective bail. The court granted him bail over surety bond of Rs1 million till November 3.

The ex-minister has been accused of embezzlement in the funds of local government. NAB, under the supervision of former chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, had launched an investigation into the matter on October 2017.

Shoro was also facing a charge of constructing petrol pump on a land of water hydrant in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.

