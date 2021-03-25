SHC grants Haleem Shaikh bail in two cases

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted bail to Sindh Assembly’s Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases of rioting and terrorism.

The court ordered the accused to deposit surety bonds of rupees two lac for each case.

The two cases pertain to attack on police and interference in government duties and disruption.

The Sindh High Court had on March 13 issued notices to the Prosecutor General Sindh and others to file their comments on the bail petition of Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases.

During the hearing, his lawyer alleged that his client was booked in the cases on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, adding he was subjected to vengeful action on being nominated as the opposition leader.

The opposition leader approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court had rejected his bail pleas.

One of the two cases pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other was related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.