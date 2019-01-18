SHC grants FIA time to submit reply on Memon’s petition

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted more time to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for submitting its reply on incarcerated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon’s petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A high court bench adjourned the case for an indefinite period after FIA sought time to file its response in the case.

Last year in September, Memon made headlines when former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar raided his room in Dr Ziauddin Hospital where and found liquor. On Oct 23, 2017, the former provincial information minister was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after his bail plea was rejected in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at inflated rates by misusing his power.

Almost four months after Memon’s arrest, he was indicted last year in February along with former information secretary of Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani and 13 others in the aforementioned corruption reference.

