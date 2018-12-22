SHC grants bail to 11 in NICL corruption case

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted bail to 11 accused including former chairman of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Ayaz Khan Niazi in a corruption case. A bench of the SHC directed Niazi and others to deposit one million rupees each in court as surety.

The court also remarked that if Niazi and other accused are arrested in other references, their bail in this case would not extend to those cases. Earlier, the defence counsel informed before the bench that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to indicate about any irregularity or corruption against accused. —INP

