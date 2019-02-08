SHC extends bail of Qaim Ali Shah

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday extended bail of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in case related to misappropriation in Malir Development Authority (MDA) land allotted to construct low-cost houses.

SHC held hearing of bail petition filed by former chief minister and senior politician belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The high court approved bail of Qaim Ali Shah till March 21.

SHC judge expressed outrage over absence of investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the hearing. The judge questioned NAB prosecutor regarding the investigation officer as the court directed to ensure his presence. The judge asked prosecutor to provide details of the case. The prosecutor excused, saying the details will be elaborated by the IO as he has recently received the documents related to the MDA land case.

The court asked NAB prosecutor to ensure presence of the investigation in next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till March 21.—INP

