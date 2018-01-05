SHC dismisses Sharjeel Memon’s instant bail plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected on Friday former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon’s instant bail petition.

Memon was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in October last year in the Rs5.76 billion corruption case. There are at least 11 other under-custody suspects in the case.

Rejecting the former minister’s plea, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro remarked what the hurry is.

Memon’s counsel, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Latif Khosa, replied that his client is unwell and the jail, where he is on judicial remand, does not have adequate facilities. The bench then directed Khosa to submit the request in the court office as per the rules.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the bail applications of Memon and other accused after the SHC had done the same last year.

Orignally published by INP