SHC dismisses Sharjeel Memon’s bail application

The Sindh High Court on Monday rejected bail application submitted on medical grounds by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in a case related to misappropriation in contracts for government advertisements. However, the bench accepted bail pleas for two other accused in the case.

Doctors confirm Memon needs disc replacement surgery Memon, a former provincial information minister, was arrested in October last year by the federal anti-graft watchdog officials from outside the SHC after his interim bail plea was revoked.

The bureau had booked him and 11 others including the former provincial information secretary, other officials of the information department and heads of different advertisement agencies for allegedly embezzling Rs5.77 billion.—.INP

