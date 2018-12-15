SHC discards bail plea of MQM-P MPA

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed bail petitions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Javed Hanif and other suspects in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). A bench of the high court rejected the bail pleas of Javid Hanif, former KPT chairman, Rauf Akhtar Farooqui, Mahmood Sharif, and Haji Muhammad. It, however, granted bail to their accomplices, including Amir Ali Brohi and Muhammad Iqbal. Hanif was earlier arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from his residence in Karachi over his alleged involvement in corrupt practices and abuse of authority for illegally appointing 940 employees in KPT in collusion with the then minister of ports and shipping Babar Ghauri, causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

