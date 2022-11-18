SHC directs ECP to announce schedule for LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a schedule for the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

A two-member bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh announced the verdict that it had reserved on November 14 on the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamat-e-Islami (JI).

The SHC’s verdict directing the ECP came despite reservations from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which had sought a delay in the LG polls until new amendments in the LG law.

In its short order, the SHC also ordered the Sindh government to provide security for the elections.

The LG polls were initially scheduled for July 24 but were delayed due to bad weather and rains. Then, polling was set to take place on August 28 and October 24, but the provincial government refused to provide security.

In its latest bid to further delay the pollings, the provincial government had earlier this month approved delaying local government elections in Karachi Division for another 90 days under Sindh Local Government Act, 2013.