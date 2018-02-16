SHC Directs DG Rangers, IGP Sindh to recover missing persons

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to DG Rangers, IGP Sindh to recover the missing people and present them by March 21.

As per details, the SHC bench headed by Chief Justice Sindh High Court was hearing the pleas in missing persons case.

The court expressed regret regarding the progress made by the JIT and provincial taskforce in recovering missing persons and said that the institutions always rely on presenting reports and it seems difficult that those missing could be recovered through these acts.

The chief justice directed the IGP Sindh to supervise the missing person issue personally and said that it seems that miseries faced by the families of missing persons are not making impact.

A mother of two missing brothers said that her sons were arrested by the law enforcement authorities over two years ago and one of them Bilal returned after some days while the other one Sajjad is yet to return. Justice Naimatullah said that it was due to the police attitude that most of the families do not come to follow their cases.

Orignally published by INP