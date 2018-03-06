SHC declares Rule 7(3) of SPEIO ultra vires of Constitution

A division bench of high court of Sindh comprising Justice Munib Akhter and Arshad Hussain Khan declared the Rule 7(3) of Sindh Private Educational Institutions Ordinance-2001 (SPEIO) as ultra vires to the Article 18 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

However, the bench has directed the Sindh Government to formulate the rule 7(3) of Sindh Private Educational Institutions Ordinance 2001 with in 90 days.

Counsels for the petitioner, Beacon House school, Barrister Kamal Azfar and Advocate Sheeraz Khan Rajper challenged capping the private schools to increase the fees upto five per cent under Rule 7(3) of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions Ordinance 2001.— APP

