Observer Report

Karachi

The Sindh High Court on Monday commuted capital punishment awarded to two prime accused in the Shahzeb Khan murder case – Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur – to life imprisonment.

The high court also upheld the life imprisonment sentence awarded to two other accused, Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari. The decision was announced by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Nazar Akbar on review appeals filed by the accused. During the hearing, the counsel representing the state pointed out that the prime accused was declared an adult aged above 18 years by a medical board. “Shahrukh’s case cannot be tried under juvenile laws,” he argued.

Shahrukh’s lawyer said the families of the victim and the accused had reached an agreement and requested the court to acquit all the accused. “The victim’s father has passed away and his mother and sisters have moved abroad.”