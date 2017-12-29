SHC chief justice takes notice of lack of health facilities in Jacobabad

KARACHI : Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Friday took notice of lack of healthcare facilities at public sector hospitals in Jacobabad.

The chief justice summoned reports from the authorities concerned in this regard and directed the relevant district and session judge to inspect government hospitals within his jurisdiction and submit a report.

He took notice of the media reports about lack of healthcare professionals, paramedical staff, shortage of ambulances and other facilities at hospitals in Jacobabad.

The SHC chief justice also took cognizance of alleged illegal occupation of a health facility by the local police in Makhdoom Bilawal Goth, some 10 kilometers from Dadu district.

The reports about lack of health facilities stand in sharp contrast to the recent claims of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that his party’s government had brought about significant improvement in healthcare across the province.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of a satellite unit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) last Sunday, the PPP chairman said the provincial government had provided health facilities to the people unlike other provinces where people were being provided metro buses and battered roads.

Taking aim at his opponents, he said it is for people to decide in the next polls whether they want metro buses and dry trees being offered by opponents or hospitals and free medical treatment being provided by the PPP government in Sindh.

Orignally published by NNI