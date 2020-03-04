SHC cancels Shah’s bail

Sukkur

Sindh High Court on Wednesday declared the decision of accountability court Sukkur to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case as void. The accountability court had granted bail to Khursheed Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. The court had also ordered Shah to submit a surety bond of five million rupees. The NAB had challenged the accountability court’s order at the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur, which had suspended the bail decision.-INP