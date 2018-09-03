SHC bars private schools from raising more than 5% Fee

KARACHI : The Sindh High Court on Monday barred private schools from increasing their tuition fee more than 5%.

A three-judge bench of the SHC reserved judgement on June 7, after hearing arguments on pleas filed.

A three member bench of the SHC comprising Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ashraf Jehan announced their verdict in an earlier reserved judgment. Verdict says that private schools cannot increase their tuition fee by more than five per cent and an increase of more than five percent in the tuition fee charged by schools is illegal

During the hearing, the lawyer of the parents said that the salaries paid to teachers do not even make up 50 per cent of the school expenditure. School earnings should be considered along with their expenditure, he said.

The additional advocate general argued that an increase in school fee has to do with basic rights. The power to increase school fee should lie with the provincial government, he added.

