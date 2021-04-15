SHC asks for Centre’s policy on O/A level exams

The Sindh High Court has summoned the federal government’s policy on O and A level exams starting April 26 across the country.

In a hearing on Thursday, the petitioner told the court that Cambridge exams across the world were being taken online or were moved to School Assessed Grades.

“Pakistan is the only country where thousands of students are being called in to sit for the assessments amid a pandemic,” he said.

Advocate Jibran Nasir, who first approached the court over the matter, pointed out that exams are starting from April 26.

“The federal government is in charge of making all decisions regarding coronavirus and should clarify its policy on these exams as well.”

Following this, the lawyer for the Cambridge International Assessment said that exam decisions are taken by the provincial governments.

The court has summoned a response into the matter from Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. The case has been adjourned till April 21.

On April 10, Karachi students approached the Sindh High Court to cancel O/A level exams and instead evaluate students through School Assessed Grades.

Earlier this month, the government announced that O level exams will begin on May 10, while As and A level assessments will begin on April 26.

Opposing this, the petition said that conducting exams poses a threat to thousands of students by exposing them to the risk of contracting coronavirus which is unlawful under the following sections of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petition stated that Cambridge should take up the option of evaluating students through the method of School Assessed Grades. This means that students should be graded on the basis of the online classes and assignments.