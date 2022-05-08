SHC approves immediate hearing of PTI plea on Sindh LG polls

A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday approved immediate hearing of a petition of the PTI with regard to local bodies election in Sindh.

The petition was filed by PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others. The court issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sindh government, Secretary Local Government and others.

The court summoned written reply of the parties on May 09. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the high court challenging the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the local government polls in Sindh.

In its plea, the party requested the SHC to suspend ECP schedule regarding local government elections and order the electoral body for amendments to Sindh LG law in light of the Supreme Court decision.

“ECP April 14 notification regarding local government polls in Sindh is illegal and clear violation of apex court ruling on Sindh LG Act 2013,” the party further contended in the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP on April 20 announced schedule of the first phase of local government polls in Sindh.

The local councils elections will be held on June 26, the election commission announced. The result of the first phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh will be announced on June 30.