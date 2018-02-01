SHC to adopt tools for improving Sindh medical facilities

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Healthcare Commission has shown keen interest in adopting the tool for improving quality and regulating health facilities in the province. The Department of Health and Population Welfare Department has provided utmost support to the Maternal and Child Health Integrated Program (MCHIP) throughout the project and has institutionalized some of the initiatives. However, continuous ownership and accountability are warranted for sustainable improvement in the quality of care, essential for reducing preventable causes of neonatal and maternal mortalities and promoting a healthy community.

Maternal and Child Health Integrated Program (MCHIP) is a flagship program of USAID globally, and a component of USAID Pakistan’s MCH Program in Sindh. MCHIP is a significant step toward saving the lives of mothers, newborns and children in Sindh. MCHIP began its operations in February 2013, working in 16 districts of Sindh; the Program is now closing down, leaving behind a legacy of improved maternal and child health services in over 1000 primary health facilities and 37 hospitals, both in public and private sector.

After five years of successful implementation, the MCHIP celebrated “Closing and Dissemination Event” at Najmuddin Auditorium of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center here on Wednesday. Sindh Minister of Health, Minister of Population Welfare Department, Secretary Department of Health.