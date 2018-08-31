SHC adjourns hearing of Faryal’s plea against FIA

Sindh High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Faryal Talpur’s plea against FIA Interim Challan in money laundering case for indefinite period due to absence of her counsel, Farooq H Naik.

During the hearing of the case, Faryal Talpur said that FIA’s investigation is underway on the political basis.

The inquiry which was closed in 2014 has been reopened again, the magistrate has not even told about the grounds on which he has accepted challan, Faryal added.

She demanded to declare FIA’s Challan null and void.

Earlier on August 16, Karachi’s Banking Court extended PPP’s Faryal Talpur bail before arrest till September 04 in money laundering case.

Earlier on July 27, Banking Court granted bail before arrest to PPPs’ Faryal Talpur in Money Laundering case till August 16. The court granted her bail against security bonds of Rs. two million.

It may be recalled that Faryal Talpur and her brother PPP’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have been named in the money laundering case by FIA.

Earlier on July 23, Sindh High Court’s Circuit Bench accepted Faryal Talpur’s six-day pre-arrest protective bail petition in a money-laundering probe against her and brother Asif Ali Zardari.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice into the FIA’s probe of Rs35 billion money-laundering scam.

Justices Irshad Shah and Rasheed Soomro approved Talpur’s pre-arrest bail petition.

The latter had pleaded that FIA’s cases were politically motivated and the purpose of arresting her was to prevent Talpur from contesting polls.

The Federal Investigation Agency on July 21 declared the former president and his sister absconders in the money laundering case, which also nominates others including Zardari’s close aide and Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai.

The FIA also declared 20 people including Anwar Majeed and his son absconder in the money laundering case—INP

